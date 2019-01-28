Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Irene Montero confirma que Podemos no competirá con Carmena por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Irene Montero en el acto 'La vida, en el centro' con el que ha vuelto a la política / Daniel Gago - Podemos

Irene Montero en el acto 'La vida, en el centro' con el que ha vuelto a la política / Daniel Gago - Podemos

Irene Montero ha confirmado este lunes que Podemos no competirá con Carmena por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad