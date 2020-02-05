Irene Montero: "Si para subir el SMI hay que aplaudir al rey, lo haremos"

madrid
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha defendido este miércoles que cuando se está en el Gobierno "hay que asumir el rol que te toca" y que si para subir el salario mínimo (SMI) o aprobar una ley contra las violencias sexuales "hay que aplaudir al rey", los ministros de Podemos lo harán, "sin género de duda".
En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Montero ha respondido así al ser preguntada si se sintió incómoda al aplaudir al rey en la sesión de apertura de la legislatura, al igual que hicieron el resto de los ministros de Podemos.
"Este Gobierno respeta al jefe del Estado, como no puede ser de otra manera y, por tanto, es una muestra de respeto institucional", "si para subir el SMI o aprobar una ley contra la violencia sexual hay que aplaudir al rey, lo haremos sin ningún género de duda", ha asegurado tras defender que fue una muestra de respeto institucional.
Montero también se ha vuelto a disculpar en nombre del grupo parlamentario de Unidas Podemos por haber votado en la Junta de Portavoces en contra de que se haga pública la hoja de servicios del inspector de la Brigada Político Social en el franquismo, Antonio González Pacheco, conocido como Billy el Niño.
"Cometimos un error que nos ha avergonzado y en cuanto nos dimos cuenta, nuestro portavoz parlamentario salió a subsanarlo", ha dicho tras admitir que deberían "haber votado a favor de que se pudiera publicar esa hoja de servicio de ese torturador", algo por lo que también este martes pidió disculpas a las víctimas el vicepresidente segundo y secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.
Irene Montero ha añadido que "el error de Billy el Niño es importante, pero lo más importante es el acuerdo de Gobierno para quitarle las condecoraciones", y ha anticipado que si la petición planteada por EH Bildu vuelve a llegar a la Mesa del Congreso, Unidas Podemos votará a favor.
