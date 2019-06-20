La izquierda cierra un pacto en Canarias que hará presidente al socialista Ángel Víctor Torres

El PSOE finalmente ha podido congregar los apoyos de Nueva Canarias (NC), Podemos y Agrupación Socialista Gomera (ASG) para gobernar el archipiélago los próximos cuatro años, permitiendo así la investidura del socialista Ángel Víctor Torres.
De este modo, los cuatro partidos suman 37 diputados –la mayoría está en 36 escaños–, ya que a los 25 del PSOE se suman los cinco de NC, los cuatro de Podemos y los tres de ASG, que finalmente se ha decantado por el pacto de izquierdas, según confirmaron fuentes de la negociación.
[Habrá ampliación]
