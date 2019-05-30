Público
Caso Lezo El juez de Lezo archiva la investigación a Gallardón por la compra de Inassa

Manuel García Castellón ha archivado la investigación que abrió al expresidente madrileño Alberto Ruiz Gallardón por la compra presuntamente fraudulenta en 2001 de la empresa colombiana Inassa por parte del Canal de Isabel II.

La Fiscalía exculpa a Gallardón y a Ignacio González por la compra de Inassa en Lezo | EFE/ Archivo

El juez del caso Lezo, Manuel García Castellón, ha archivado a instancias de la Fiscalía la investigación que abrió al expresidente madrileño Alberto Ruiz Gallardón por la compra presuntamente fraudulenta en 2001 por 73 millones de dólares de la empresa colombiana Inassa por parte del Canal de Isabel II.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional adopta esta decisión después de que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción pidiera sacar del procedimiento a Gallardón, ministro de Justicia en el gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, al no quedar acreditado que conociera los pormenores de esa compra.

Por el mismo motivo, y tal y como pidió Anticorrupción, García Castellón también deja fuera de esta pieza de Lezo al expresidente madrileño Ignacio González y a Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino -considerado el hombre fuerte de González en los negocios del Canal de Isabel II en Latinoamérica-, si bien ambos están investigados en otras piezas de esta causa, por lo que seguirán imputados.

