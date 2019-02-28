Público
Juicio independencia Colau responde a la "extrema derecha" de Vox en el juicio al 'procés': la protesta ante la sede de Economía fue "pacífica"

La alcaldesa de Barcelona comparece como testigo en la causa que enjuicia el Tribunal Supremo. La concentración del 20-S es utilizada por la Fiscalía y la acusación popular para cimentar su relato sobre la supuesta violencia en el 'procés'.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau | EFE

"Una situación de gran excepcionalidad", una "sensación de vulnerabilidad en la ciudadanía" y una protesta "pacífica"; esto es lo que percibió la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, en la jornada del 20 de septiembre de 2017, ante la sede de la Consellería de Economía de la Generalitat. 

En su declaración como testigo ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, en el marco del juicio al procés, Colau ha respondido así a las preguntas de la acusación popular, que ejerce el partido ultraderechista Vox, si bien ha aclarado que tener que responder a los ultraderechistas le generaba una "incomodidad profunda". "Quiero expresar mi incomodidad profunda por tener que responder a un grupo de extrema derecha que creo que amenaza derechos fundamentales", afirmaba Colau al arranque de su intervención.

(Habrá ampliación)​

