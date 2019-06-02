Julio Anguita, sobre el rey Juan Carlos: "Es un pícaro que podía cantar y le han buscado la salida de hacerle inviolable"

El exdirigente de Izquierda Unida ha cargado contra los privilegios de la corona y contra el monarca emérito Juan Carlos I. El histórico político, en una entrevista para La Sexta, ha asegurado que el rey emérito es "un pícaro" y ha criticado la inviolavilidad de la corona, "un artículo nefasto porque dice que todos somos iguales ante la ley y él no".
"El pícaro si era condenado podía cantar y le han buscado una salida, hacerlo inviolable, que no está en la Constitución porque ya no es rey", ha comentado. En relación a este privilegio, Anguita ha opinado que "se están haciendo auténticas barbaridades antidemocráticas pero confían que el pueblo español tenga unas tragaderas grandes para asumir todo esto, y lo están consiguiendo".
Asimismo, el que fuera secretario general del Partido Comunista de España ha hablado sobre la entrada de Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados. "Creo que se está exagerando intencionadamente la amenaza de Vox. Ha parado su crecimiento y es producto de una mala situación que es lo que está ocurriendo en Europa", ha argumentado.
"Hay quien habla de fascismo pero el fascismo tiene un barniz de política social y estos señores no, estos señores son neoliberalismo puro y duro", ha espetado, para añadir que los valores de Vox "ya estaban en el PP".
"La derecha es como la Santísima Trinidad, es una pero tiene tres manifestaciones distintas", ha concluido.
