Podemos Madrid Irene Montero apoya implantar una asignatura sobre feminismo en los colegios

La propuesta fue anunciada por Isabel Serra, diputada madrileña de Podemos, este lunes en un acto en Vallecas.

La portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso Irene Montero se ha sumado a la propuesta anunciada por Isabel Serra, diputada madrileña, este lunes. La iniciativa consiste en implantar una asignatura de feminismo en todos los colegios públicos de la región.

Irene Montero ha mostrado su apoyo a través de un vídeo en su perfil de Facebook. La diputada afirma que la educación es esencial para conseguir una sociedad basada en la igualdad. 

"Educar en igualdad es una de las cosas que nosotros tenemos que hacer en nuestra sociedad y por tanto creo que tenemos que tomar el guante y asumir esa propuesta también para las elecciones generales", ha asegurado Montero en su vídeo. 

Según ha declarado, esta asignatura ayudará a frenar la desigualdad entre género y la violencia machista ya que, "la educación es el pilar fundamental de todas las sociedad".

Isabel Serra propuso la iniciativa este lunes en un acto en Vallecas. "Tenemos que echar a la derecha de las instituciones. Y, una vez que lo hagamos, la primera medida que pondremos en marcha será la implantación de una asignatura de feminismo para ofrecer una solución a la violencia machista. Necesitamos educación en igualdad", defendió la candidata a las primarias de Podemos.

