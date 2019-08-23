Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La manifestación de apoyo a los presos de ETA defiende reparar a todas las víctimas

Varios centenares de personas participan en la marcha convocada en Bilbao por Sare bajo el lema "Es tiempo de desatar nudos".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios centenares de personas han participado en la manifestación convocada en Bilbao por la red de apoyo a los presos de ETA Sare, en la que han defendido 'una reparación a las víctimas de todas las partes'. EFE/ Miguel Toña

Varios centenares de personas han participado en la manifestación convocada en Bilbao por la red de apoyo a los presos de ETA Sare, en la que han defendido "una reparación a las víctimas de todas las partes". EFE/ Miguel Toña

Varios centenares de personas han participado este viernes en la manifestación convocada en Bilbao por la red de apoyo a los presos de ETA Sare, en la que han defendido "una reparación a las víctimas de todas las partes".

Con el lema "Es tiempo de desatar nudos", la manifestación ha partido a las doce y media de la plaza Moyúa y ha recorrido la Gran Vía. Entre los asistentes han estado las abogadas Arantza Zulueta, que portaba la pancarta, y Jone Goirizelaia.

Antes de comenzar, Olatz Iglesias e Inaxio Oiarzabal, portavoces de Sare, han señalado que el lema se ha elegido "por un ejercicio de empatía; es imprescindible entender al diferente ideológicamente a nosotros y comprender que en Euskal Herria hemos sufrido todos, y cambiar esos sentimientos de odio que nos ha provocado el dolor que hemos sentido por una reparación a las víctimas de todas las partes".

Los portavoces de Sare han apostado por, "sin olvidar el pasado, dar pasos hacia un futuro de convivencia, de paz real y duradera, sin sufrimientos activos. Para eso es imprescindible dar una solución al tema de los presos y refugiados vascos. Entendemos que todos somos clave en la construcción de una Euskal Herria en paz, sin presos ni refugiados", han concluido.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad