La manifestación de apoyo a los presos de ETA defiende reparar a todas las víctimas

Varios centenares de personas han participado este viernes en la manifestación convocada en Bilbao por la red de apoyo a los presos de ETA Sare, en la que han defendido "una reparación a las víctimas de todas las partes".
Con el lema "Es tiempo de desatar nudos", la manifestación ha partido a las doce y media de la plaza Moyúa y ha recorrido la Gran Vía. Entre los asistentes han estado las abogadas Arantza Zulueta, que portaba la pancarta, y Jone Goirizelaia.
Antes de comenzar, Olatz Iglesias e Inaxio Oiarzabal, portavoces de Sare, han señalado que el lema se ha elegido "por un ejercicio de empatía; es imprescindible entender al diferente ideológicamente a nosotros y comprender que en Euskal Herria hemos sufrido todos, y cambiar esos sentimientos de odio que nos ha provocado el dolor que hemos sentido por una reparación a las víctimas de todas las partes".
Los portavoces de Sare han apostado por, "sin olvidar el pasado, dar pasos hacia un futuro de convivencia, de paz real y duradera, sin sufrimientos activos. Para eso es imprescindible dar una solución al tema de los presos y refugiados vascos. Entendemos que todos somos clave en la construcción de una Euskal Herria en paz, sin presos ni refugiados", han concluido.
