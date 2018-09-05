En Marea reclama a Sánchez lealtad con Galicia y le recuerda que necesita sus votos

En Marea ha reclamado este miércoles al Gobierno que, además de Catalunya, se ocupe de la agenda gallega y ha recordado al presidente Pedro Sánchez que también necesita sus cinco votos para sacar adelante en el Congreso las propuestas del Ejecutivo.
El pasado mes de julio, la confluencia gallega de Unidos Podemos dirigió una carta a la ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet, pidiendo abrir una línea de negociación bilateral con el Gobierno para que la "agenda gallega" forme parte de sus políticas. "Catalunya es un problema de Estado, pero no puede opacar la agenda gallega", resumió entonces la diputada Yolanda Díaz.
Dos meses después, el actual portavoz de En Marea, Antón Gómez-Reino, ha reiterado su reclamación aprovechando la comparecencia de la ministra Meritxell Batet en el Congreso y ha vuelto a argumentar que si "Catalunya es importante, Galicia es igual como país y como nación".
En Marea no ha visto ningún avance en financiación autonómica y sigue exigiendo cuestiones como el traspaso de la AP-9, una demanda unánime en Galicia, o la presencia de la Xunta en las negociaciones de la Política Agraria Común (PAC) o la Pesca en la Unión Europea.
Yolanda Díaz espera que la falta de respuesta de la ministra no se convierta en un conflicto político y, para ilustrar este segundo aviso, ha recordado que los cinco votos de En Marea son necesarios para el Gobierno Sánchez: "Y estamos en la antesala de la negociación presupuestaria", avisa.
