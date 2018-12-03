El expresidente de la Generalitat Artur Mas y la vicepresidenta Joana Ortega han recurrido en apelación la sentencia del Tribunal de Cuentas que les condenó junto a otros exmandatarios catalanes al pago de 4.946.788,16 euros por los gastos generados por la consulta soberanista del 9 de noviembre de 2014. Piden su revocación alegado que los actos que realizaron en relación con esta convocatoria se ajustaban a la legalidad, "de lo que se deriva la no concurrencia de dolo o negligencia grave y, por ende, de responsabilidad contable".
El recurso, incide en que el pronunciamiento del Consell de Garanties Estatutàries realizó en su día una valoración positiva respecto del encaje constitucional de la Ley y la convocatoria de la consulta, "lo que le habilitaba para suscribir contratos y encargos con repercusión económica, en el desarrollo de dicha previsión legislativa que se había declarado acorde a la Constitución y a las competencias dimanantes del Estatuto de Autonomía", sin que cupiera "repicar a ello el contenido de unas sentencias del Tribunal Constitucional dictadas en fechas posteriores a las conductas examinadas".
Por ello, solicitan la revocación de la condena que se dictó por el Tribunal de Cuentas el pasado 12 de noviembre tras el juicio de responsabilidad contable celebrado a raíz de las mandas interpuestas por las asociaciones "Abogados Catalanes por la Constitución" y "Societat Civil Catalana, Associació Cívica i Cultural" y por el Ministerio Fiscal.
(Habrá ampliación)
