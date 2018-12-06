Público
Matanza de Atocha Detenido en Brasil uno de los autores de la matanza de Atocha

Las autoridades españolas habían solicitado la extradición de Carlos García Julia, que contaba con 24 años cuando perpetró los asesinatos de los abogados, y que fue condenado a 193 años de prisión como autor material de cinco asesinatos.

Carlos García Julia, uno de los autores de la matanza de Atocha.

Las fuerzas de seguridad brasileñas han detenido a Carlos García Julia quien contaba con una requisitoria internacional por su participación en la matanza en 1977 de los abogados de Atocha, según han informado a efe fuentes de la investigación.

Las autoridades españolas habían solicitado la extradición de García Julia, que contaba con 24 años cuando perpetró los asesinatos de los abogados de Atocha, y que fue condenado por la Audiencia Nacional a 193 años de prisión como autor material de cinco asesinatos.

