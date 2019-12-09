El concejal de Emergencia Climática y Transición Energética de Barcelona, Eloi Badia, ha planteado este lunes que la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) regularice nuevos delitos en el código de tráfico, y que se puedan retirar puntos del carné por cuestiones ambientales.
En declaraciones a la prensa, Badia ha lamentado que en el reglamento no hay "agravantes" por temas ambientales y de salud como el uso de vehículos contaminantes, y ha dicho que esta medida ayudaría a reducir las emisiones de CO2.
En este sentido, el concejal ha recordado que la entrada de la Zona de Bajas Emisiones el 1 de enero de 2020 "no es un plan renove", y que el consistorio quiere dar respuesta a retos ambientales y de salud, así como reducir un 50% el tráfico en la ciudad a largo plazo.
