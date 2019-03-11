Público
Méndez de Vigo Méndez de Vigo abandona la política

Con 63 años y un amplio patrimonio, el exministro y antiguo portavoz del Gobierno con Mariano Rajoy ha confirmado en Twitter que se va después de 30 años afiliado al PP. 

Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, en una imagen reciente. (EFE)

Se acercan las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, toca renovar las listas de los candidatos y diputados y alguno se queda fuera. Es el caso de Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, ex ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte además de antiguo portavoz del Gobierno con Mariano Rajoy  quien ha confirmado en Twitter que abandona la política y que no repetirá en las filas del PP.

Ha sido el PP de Palencia el primero en anunciar en twitter que Méndez de Vigo se iba y que no repetirá en las listas al Congreso, y luego ha sido el propio interesado quien lo ha corroborado en otro tuit

El exministro agradece en su tuit a los palentinos "su ayuda y cariño". "Tienen en mi, y para siempre, a un palentino de adopción. Muchas gracias", escribe en la red social.

Méndez de Vigo se va después de 30 años afiliado al PP. Ingresó en el PP en su congreso de refundación en 1989, y ese mismo año ya fue en la lista del partido conservador en las elecciones europeas. Entra 1992 y 2011 fue miembro del Parlamento Europeo. En 2011, tras el triunfo de Rajoy se convirtió en secretario de Estado para la Unión Europea; en 2015 se convirtió en ministro y en 2016 en portavoz de Gobierno. Tras la moción de censura de junio 2018, Méndez de Vigo continuó como diputado. Ahora, con 63 años y un amplio patrimonio, sus planes de futuro se alejan del Congreso de los Diputados

