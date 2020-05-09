Estás leyendo: Más de la mitad de los españoles quieren que el Estado intervenga en la economía

Más de la mitad de los españoles quieren que el Estado intervenga en la economía

La Fundación En Acción ha participado con 'Público' en la elaboración de la encuesta de Sináptica

La banca española grava los créditos con tipos de interés más elevados que sus colegas europeos mientras remunera mucho menos el ahorro.
En vista de las consecuencias que está teniendo para España la emergencia del coronavirus, ahora más de la mitad de los españoles quieren que el Estado intervenga en la economía, así como en las grandes empresas y entidades financieras, según los resultados obtenidos por Sináptica en colaboración con la Fundación En Acción

Además, una mayoría arrolladora exige que la banca devuelva de inmediato el dinero público del rescate bancario, tal como indican las respuestas de los encuestados, cuyo análisis completo se puede leer aquí.

La Fundación en Acción ha participado con Público en la elaboración y análisis de la encuesta de Sináptica.

