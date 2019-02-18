Público
Navantia Arabia Saudí y Navantia planean una empresa conjunta de sistemas de gestión de combate

La sociedad SANNI integrará y adaptará los sistemas de gestión de combate de Navantia para las corbetas de las fuerzas armadas saudíes. 

Vista general de la exhibición de Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) durante la Conferencia y Exposición de Defensa Internacional (IDEX) en Abu Dabi. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

La compañía estatal Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) ha firmado hoy un acuerdo con Navantia, la empresa pública española dedicada a la construcción naval, para emprender una compañía conjunta que provea sistemas de combate, ha asegurado el nuevo consejero delegado de la sociedad.

La sociedad SANNI —que significa SAMI Navantia Naval Industries— integrará y adaptará los sistemas de gestión de combate de Navantia para las corbetas de las fuerzas armadas saudíes, dijo Antonio Barberán en la exhibición militar IDEX en Abu Dabi. Además, ha manifestado que SANNI también se encuentra en conversaciones con posibles clientes en Oriente Próximo, dijo.

SAMI es propietario del 51% de SANNI, mientras que Navantia dispone del 49% restante. En noviembre SAMI y Navantia firmaron un acuerdo para manufacturar de manera conjunta cinco corbetas para la armada saudí, una operación que alcanza un importe de 1.800 millones de euros y que representa la mayor de la historia de los astilleros públicos españoles con un cliente extranjero.

En cuanto a su impacto en empleo, se calcula que durante cinco años se generarán anualmente cerca de 6.000 ocupados directos e indirectos gracias a este contrato. De ellos, más de 1.100 serán empleados directos, más de 1.800 empleados de la industria auxiliar de Navantia y más de 3.000 empleados indirectos generados por otros suministradores.

