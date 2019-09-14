El 47,8% de los españoles ven a Pedro Sánchez como el principal culpable de que no se forme Gobierno en España, según una encuesta publicada por El Independiente, en el que se ha preguntado a 1.001 ciudadanos.
Según los datos arrojados por esta sondeo elaborado por DYM, el segundo responsable para los encuestados sería Pablo Iglesias, al que un 23,5% hacen cargo de que no se haya formado Ejecutivo.
Sánchez, que según deslizó ayer Celaá no organizará una nueva jornada de investidura si Iglesias comunica al rey que Podemos se abstendría, es el que más nota negativa tiene desde los votantes de la formación morada, así como por parte de Ciudadanos.
El 63% de los encuestados que se identifican con Ciudadanos otorgan la responsabilidad a Pedro Sánchez, por un 17,6% de Iglesias. En cambio, los votantes de Podemos culpan al líder socialista con un 80%. Sin embargo, ponen como segundo responsable al propio Iglesias, por delante de Albert Rivera.
Los datos de esta encuesta fueron recogidos entre el 9 y el 12 de septiembre, tras las ofertas propuestas por Unidos Podemos, rechazadas por el PSOE.
