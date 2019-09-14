Los 82 migrantes del barco humanitario Ocean Viking, de las ONG SOS Méditerranée y Médicos Sin fronteras (MSF), podrán desembarcar en un puerto de Lampedusa, confirmó hoy MSF en las redes sociales.
"Las autoridades italianas acaban de ofrecer al Ocean Viking un puerto de desembarco seguro. Después de seis días del primer rescate, los 82 migrantes a bordo pronto desembarcarán en Lampedusa", escribió.
La ONG y las autoridades locales no han especificado detalles sobre el desembarco y los medios locales aseguran que la Guardia Costera italiana analiza si permitir la entrada en puerto al Ocean Viking o trasladar a los rescatados a otros barcos italianos en aguas internacionales y llevarlos a tierra.
En Italia aún sigue vigente el decreto de prohibición de entrar en aguas territoriales de barcos con migrantes que aprobó el anterior Ejecutivo de la ultraderechista Liga y el antisistema Movimiento 5 Estrellas.
El anuncio de un puerto para el buque se produce después de que el 12 de septiembre el Gobierno italiano informara de que varios países europeos, de los que no citó nombres, habían acordado la reubicación de los salvados a bordo.
El barco de SOS Méditerranée y MSF socorrió el pasado 8 de septiembre a 50 personas en el Mediterráneo y el 10 de septiembre acogió a otras 34, que habían sido asistidas en el mar por un velero que no estaba en condiciones de mantenerlas.
En los últimos días, una mujer embarazada de nueve meses y su marido tuvieron que ser evacuados a Malta. El primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, ha pedido en Bruselas que los países europeos promuevan un mecanismo automático de redistribución de los migrantes que navegan por el Mediterráneo hacia Europa.
El Ocean Viking ya estuvo dos semanas en el Mediterráneo con 356 migrantes a bordo el pasado agosto, hasta que seis países europeos acordaron la reubicación de los auxiliados, una situación extrema criticada por MSF, que pidió a la UE un sistema permanente y no pactos puntuales para cada situación.
