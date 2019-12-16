La portavoz de EH Bildu en el Congreso, Mertxe Aizpurua, su adjunto Oscar Matute y el portavoz en el Senado, Gorka Elejabarrieta, conformarán la delegación de la coalición abertzale que se reunirá este martes con el PSOE para tratar sobre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
La Mesa Política de EH Bildu ha decidido, en su reunión ordinaria de este lunes, la delegación que acudirá mañana a las 12. 00 horas al encuentro en el Congreso con el PSOE, que estará encabezada por la diputada Mertxe Aizpurua, quien se presentó a las elecciones como número uno por Gipuzkoa, ha informado la coalición en un comunicado.
Por parte socialista, será la portavoz en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, la que lidere el diálogo con este grupo político, con el que los socialistas se reúnen oficialmente en la Cámara Baja por primera vez.
La portavoz socialista ha remarcado que para ellos este encuentro será "una primera toma de contacto". "Entendemos que es nuestra responsabilidad sentarse a hablar con quien no piensa como tú", ha asegurado Lastra.
