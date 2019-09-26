Público
Operación Judas Bronca en el Parlament entre diputados soberanistas y Cs por los CDR presos

Carlos Carrizosa (CS), que fue expulsado, manifestó su "inmensa vergüenza" por las muestras de apoyo a los encarcelados. 

26/09/2019.- El diputado de Ciudadanos Carlos Carrizosa (i) durante la tensa bronca entre diputados independentistas y la bancada de Ciudadanos en el Parlament. / EFE - QUIQUE GARCÍA

El debate de política general en el Parlament ha finalizado con una tensa bronca entre diputados independentistas y la bancada de Ciudadanos, que ha concluido con la expulsión del líder parlamentario de la formación naranja, Carlos Carrizosa, y la convocatoria urgente de la Junta de Portavoces.

Primero han sido los cuatro diputados de la CUP los que han abandonado el hemiciclo del Parlament, en plenas votaciones de las propuestas de resolución del debate de política general, en protesta por la prisión provisional decretada para los siete miembros de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) detenidos el lunes.

Al terminar las votaciones, Gemma Geis (JxCat) y Sergi Sabrià (ERC) han solicitado, como había propuesto la CUP, la celebración de una reunión de la Junta de Portavoces para abordar una respuesta a la decisión del juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón de decretar prisión provisional para estos siete miembros de los CDR, a quienes la Fiscalía acusa de ultimar acciones terroristas de cara al próximo aniversario del 1-O.

Acto seguido, diputados de JxCat y ERC, algunos de ellos en pie, han lanzado gritos de "libertad" -entre ellos el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, al lado de un vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, más comedido-, lo que ha desatado una bronca con la bancada de la oposición, especialmente con el grupo de Ciudadanos, cuyo presidente, Carlos Carrizosa, ha manifestado su "inmensa vergüenza" por estas muestras de apoyo a los encarcelados y ha dicho sentirse "amenazado por aquellos que respaldan el terrorismo".

