Ortega Smith ignora a una víctima de la violencia machista que critica su discurso

Tras la intervención del secretario general de Vox, en la que ha tildado a la ley de violencia de género de "injusta", Nadia Otmani le ha instado a respetar "a las muertas", pero este no le ha mirado a los ojos pese a estar a su lado. 

Otmani se enfrentó a Ortega Smith tras su discurso en oposición a la ley contra la violencia de género. / Telemadrid

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, se quedó sin palabras ante las críticas de Otmani. / Telemadrid

En el día internacional contra la violencia machista Vox no solo ha aprovechado para bloquear los gestos institucionales en repulsa de esta lacra, sino también para promover un discurso abiertamente en oposición a la ley contra la violencia de género. Sin embargo, el alegato de la formación ultraderechista para esta jornada reivindicativa se ha quedado sin palabras cuando Nadia Otmani, una víctima de la violencia machista, ha pedido directamente explicaciones a Javier Ortega Smith.

El secretario general de Vox acababa de pronunciar un discurso en el que tildaba de "injusta" la ley contra la violencia de género. Ya de vuelta de la palestra, Otmani se ha acercado a Ortega Smith para reprocharle su actitud y su discurso apenas a unos centímetros de él, pero este no solo ha respondido con un absoluto silencio, sino que además tampoco le ha dirigido la mirada

"No se hace política con eso", se quejaba la mujer ante el secretario del partido ultraderechista. "Yo de este país no cobro ni un duro. Respete a las muertas y a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género. ¡Respeto, por favor!", exigía Otmani, según recoge La Sexta, que ha captado en directo la confrontación entre ambos. 

La mujer fue víctima de la violencia machista en 1997, cuando intentando frenar los abusos sufridos por su hermana por parte de su marido acabó recibiendo tres disparos. Uno de ellos le dañó la médula y la dejó postrada en una silla de ruedas de por vida. 

