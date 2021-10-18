Los otros gestos de EH Bildu en el Congreso que han precedido al perdón expreso a la víctimas de ETA

MADRID
La declaración solemne impulsada por parte de la izquierda abertzale este lunes, en la que ha mostrado su reconocimiento expreso a las víctimas por el sufrimiento causado por parte de ETA, ha supuesto un gran paso, más aún cuando se cumplen diez años del cese definitivo de la violencia ejercida por la banda terrorista.
"Queremos trasladarles nuestro pesar y dolor por el sufrimiento padecido. Sentimos su dolor, y desde ese sentimiento sincero afirmamos que el mismo nunca debió haberse producido, a nadie puede satisfacer que todo aquello sucediera, ni que se hubiera prolongado tanto en el tiempo", rezaba el comunicado verbalizado por el coordinador de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, y el máximo responsable de Sortu, Arkaitz Rodríguez.
La izquierda parlamentaria ha aplaudido este gesto, que supone un nuevo paso en el camino del diálogo y de la paz, mientras que la derecha, en sintonía con su estrategia de mantener viva la existencia de ETA, lo ha tildado de "broma macabra", en palabras del presidente del PP en el País Vasco, Carlos Iturgaiz.
Si bien, este importante paso ha venido precedido por varios gestos impulsados en el Congreso por los representantes de la izquierda soberanista vasca, acordes, por otra parte, al crecimiento de su peso en la Cámara Baja, donde actualmente forman parte del denominado bloque de la investidura.
Interpelados por este asunto, y más allá de reivindicar verdad, justicia y reparación "para todas las víctimas de cualquier violencia", EH Bildu ha acudido hasta en tres ocasiones al acto que se celebra cada 27 de junio desde 2010 en el Congreso con motivo del Día de las Víctimas del Terrorismo.
Cabe destacar también la presencia de su portavoz, Mertxe Aizpurua, en el último acto de recuerdo al exministro Ernest Lluch celebrado en la Cámara Baja hace casi un año, cuyo homenaje coincidió con el 20 aniversario de su asesinato por ETA.
Asimismo, esta representación tuvo lugar días después de las palabras que el diputado de Bildu Jon Iñarritu dedicó a Antonio Salvá, diputado de Vox víctima de ETA. "Tiene mi solidaridad profunda", expresó el parlamentario de la izquierda soberanista vasca en referencia al asesinato del hijo del diputado cometido por la banda terrorista.
