La candidata de JxCat a la presidencia de la Generalitat en las elecciones del 14F, Laura Borràs, visitó este martes en la cárcel al rapero Pablo Hasél, a quien define como "otro preso político de la (in)justicia española convencido de la necesidad de internacionalizar la represión".

"Salimos de una larga y provechosa conversación con Pablo Hasél en la cárcel de Ponent, donde hemos conversado de política, de antirrepresión y de los que hacen de muleta al régimen del 78", ha escrito Borràs en su cuenta en Twitter.

Borràs acudió acompañada del diputado Francesc de Dalmases, que se hizo eco anoche de la visita en un tuit: "Nunca nos acostumbraremos a entrar en una cárcel para ver a personas injustamente encerradas. Conversación larga y de mucha profundidad esta tarde con Pablo Hasél. Sabe que hay que denunciar al Estado español y a sus cómplices en el exterior y esta también es una lucha compartida".

Ante el revuelo generado por su tuit, Borràs ha escrito otro mensaje esta madrugada: "Veo a mucha gente nerviosa por una visita a una persona encarcelada por cantar una canción. Se llama libertad de expresión, ¿les suena? En un Estado de derecho cantar incluso aquello que no queremos oír no debería comportar ni cárcel ni exilio. Y nunca renuncio a hablar con quien me lo pide".