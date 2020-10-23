Estás leyendo: El Congreso cierra un acuerdo para reformar las pensiones que incluye la revalorización en base al IPC por ley

Público
Público

Pacto de Toledo El Congreso cierra un acuerdo para reformar las pensiones que incluye la revalorización en base al IPC por ley

Los grupos parlamentarios consiguen un consenso suficiente para cerrar un preacuerdo que se votará formalmente la próxima semana en la Comisión del Pacto. Se trata del primer gran pacto de la legislatura que incluye a Gobierno y PP.

José Luis Escrivá Magdalena Valerio Congreso
El ministro de Seguridad Social, José Liuis Escrivá, junto a la presidenta del Pacto de Toledo, Magdalena Valerio, en el Congreso / EFE

madrid

La Comisión para el Seguimiento y Evaluación de los Acuerdos del Pacto de Toledo ha alcanzado este viernes un preacuerdo para reformar el sistema de pensiones que, según apuntan fuentes del Pacto, terminará con la reforma que llevó a cabo el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy en 2013. Esta comisión parlamentaria es la encargada de elaborar las denominadas recomendaciones, las bases que servirán de marco al diálogo social entre Gobierno, patronal y sindicatos para reformar el sistema de pensiones y Seguridad Social.

En 2016, en la XII Legislatura, el Pacto echó a andar y a principios de 2019 los grupos estuvieron a punto de cerrar un acuerdo, pero el adelanto electoral de las elecciones de abril de ese año terminaron por dinamitar un consenso que se había mostrado frágil durante buena parte de la legislatura.

Tras la conformación del Gobierno de coalición, los grupos decidieron trabajar sobre los acuerdos alcanzados en la XII Legislatura, y el ministro de Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, apremió a la comisión a cerrar sus recomendaciones antes de acabar el año y de la presentación de los Presupuestos Generales de 2021.

Después del preacuerdo de este viernes (que han llevado a cabo la Mesa y los portavoces de la comisión), el Pacto se reunirá el martes que viene para llevar a cabo la votación del dictamen de recomendaciones y de los votos particulares que los grupos decidan llevar a esta sesión. El siguiente paso, de salir el texto adelante, sería su ratificación en el Pleno del Congreso.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público