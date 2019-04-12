Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero, candidato a la Alcaldía de San Sebastián de los Reyes por Ciudadanos, ha afirmado que hizo frente con su dinero a los gastos electorales en 2015. Cubrió las impresiones en las que aparecía él y el anuncio en autobuses de línea que unen la localidad con Madrid, según ha contado el candidato al periódico El Mundo.
El exciclista aseguró que lo hizo “por desconocimiento más que otra cosa”, aunque ha preferido no especificar cuánto dinero dio, ya que, según dice “han pasado cuatro años” y no lo recuerda bien. Entró a las listas tras hacer frente a los pagos de la campaña publicitaria con el lema “Pide el cambio”.
En 2015, el coste de anuncios eran 250 euros por autobús, más el gasto de elaboración de toda la cartelería. El candidato de Ciudadanos, a la pregunta de cómo se costeará la campaña del partido en esta ocasión, dice que está a “expensas” de la decisión de la formación.
Perdiguero era ciclista profesional, y tras su retirada pasó a ser concejal del PP, en la misma localidad en la que hoy aspira a la alcaldía por Ciudadanos, partido al que dio el salto cuando la diputada de la Asamblea de Madrid, Eva Tormo decidió prescindir de él como número uno de lista de los populares.
