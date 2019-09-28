Público
Parla El nuevo alcalde de Parla encuentra facturas sin justificar por 40 millones de euros

El político las atribuye al anterior gobierno del Partido Popular, que gobernó en la ciudad madrileña en la anterior legislatura.

Ramón Jurado, alcalde de Parla. Foto del ayuntamiento.

Ramón Jurado, nuevo alcalde de Parla, ha denunciado que ha encontrado facturas por un valor de unos 40 millones de euros, de las que no hay nada clarificado en torno a su procedencia, según informa Voz Populi

El nuevo regidor del consistorio madrileño atribuye estas facturas al anterior ejecutivo del Partido Popular, que gobernó en la ciudad desde 2015 hasta 2019, rompiendo la histórica racha socialista, que gobernaba en Parla desde el regreso de la democracia a España. 

"Nos hemos encontrado con que la deuda de Parla en los últimos cuatro años ha aumentado a razón de 20 millones por año y además nos hemos encontrado una serie de facturas sin reconocer, es decir, facturas en los cajones, por valor de 40 millones más", asegura Jurado al periódico digital. 

Por tanto, el alcalde socialista considera que el origen de las facturas son sospechosas. Jurado, en declaraciones para Voz Populi, asegura que tratará de reconocer las facturas, con la finalidad de que todo el mundo sepa, "de primera mano, cual es la deuda de Parla".

