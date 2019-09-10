Público
PP Ayuso cede ante Ángeles Pedraza y la nombra gerente del 112 por más de 93.000 euros

Se trata del tercer nombramiento de la expresidenta de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT) en menos de dos semanas.

La expresidenta de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo Ángeles Pedraza./ EFE

La Comunidad de Madrid ha nombrado este martes nueva gerente del Organismo Autónomo del 112 a Ángeles Pedraza. Se trata del tercer nombramiento de la expresidenta de la  Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT) en menos de dos semanas. Sin tener experiencia en gestión sanitaria, Ángeles Pedraza cobrará cerca de 93.855 euros.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabale Díaz Ayuso cede así a las exigencias de Pedraza, que reclamó un cambio que se ajustara más a las funciones que había tenido hasta ahora cuando fue designada para dirigir el Comisionado para la Atención de las Víctimas del Terrorismo y, trasladada siete días después al Comisionado del Gobierno para la Cañada Real Galiana por decisión del Consejo de Gobierno. Puestos cuyos salarios alcanzaban los 75.000 euros.

Llegó al Gobierno regional, en octubre de 2018, de la mano del expresidente Ángel Garrido, que la nombró Comisionada para las Víctimas del Terrorismo. Esta figura estaba recogida en la Ley de Protección, Reconocimiento y Memoria de las Víctimas del Terrorismo, que fue aprobada ese mismo mes por la Asamblea de Madrid. Entre sus funciones se recoge el ser interlocutora directa entre el Ejecutivo autonómico y las asociaciones.

Tras su confirmación en el cargo hace dos semanas, el Consejo de Gobierno decidió cambiarla al Comisionado para la Cañada Real, que hasta entonces dirigía José Antonio Martínez Páramo. Fuentes de su entorno han señalado a Europa Press que Pedraza no terminaba de encontrarse cómoda con el puesto y había reclamado un cambio que se ajustara más a las funciones que había tenido hasta ahora.

