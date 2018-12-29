Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El PP pregunta a Sánchez por la diferencia entre los migrantes del Open Arms y el barco que pidió devolver a Libia

"¿Qué diferencias existen entre los migrantes a bordo del Open Arms y los que estaban en el Nuestra Señora del Loreto?", dice el texto de la pregunta planteada por el portavoz de Inmigración del PP, Carlos Rojas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un grupo de migrantes, recién desembarcados del Open Arms, recibiendo las primeras asistencias sanitarias en el puerto de Crinavis de San Roque (Cádiz).

Un grupo de migrantes, recién desembarcados del Open Arms, recibiendo las primeras asistencias sanitarias en el puerto de Crinavis de San Roque (Cádiz). - A.Carrasco Ragel / EFE

El Grupo Parlamentario Popular ha registrado una batería de preguntas dirigidas al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, sobre la llegada del barco Open Arms al puerto de Algeciras con más de 300 migrantes. De esta forma, el PP pide explicaciones al Ejecutivo por las diferencias que hay entre los migrantres que viajaban a bordo del buque de la ONG y los que pidió devolver a Libia hace unas semanas.

El presidente alegó en su momento que el barco Nuestra Señora del Loreto—en el que viajaban once personas—, que estuvo a la deriva con once migrantes en aguas del mediterráneo, tendría que ir al país africano porque era el puerto más cercano. Finalmente, el Gobierno indicó al barco que pusiera rumbo a Malta.

"¿Qué diferencias existen entre los migrantes a bordo del Open Arms y los que estaban en el Nuestra Señora del Loreto?", dice el texto de la pregunta planteada por el portavoz de Inmigración del PP, Carlos Rojas.

Asimismo, el PP reclama al Ejecutivo de Sánchez que explique si "piensa desarrollar una estrategia integral que dé una respuesta alineada con las orientaciones de la Unión Europea al reto migratorio".

A esas dos cuestiones planteadas por Rojas, hay que añadir otras dos. Una de ellas pregunta al presidente por el "impacto" de su "política de bandazos en la escena internacional" y en la la vida de quienes "sufren el drama" de la migración.

"¿Ha valorado el Gobierno el efecto que tendrán los 500 euros para devoluciones voluntarias", añade el diputado del Partido Popular, para terminar poniendo en cuestión que "se deba pagar por hacer se cumpla ley".

El documento dirigido a la Mesa del Congreso, pide una respuesta por escrito del Presidente del Gobierno, a quién acusa de no dar respuesta "al problema migratorio". Además, Carlos Rojas opina que el Ejecutivo del PSOE fomenta la migración "sin dar respuestas a los problemas de origen".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad