El PSOE conoció la decisión de ERC de presentar enmienda a la totalidad a los Presupuestos Generales de Estado durante la reunión de la Permanente del Comité Electoral, y no sentó nada bien la noticia.
El portavoz adjunto del Comité Electoral, Felipe Sicilia, compareció poco después en conferencia de prensa para mostrar dicho malestar, y lamentar que "ERC se ponga al lado de la derecha para tumbar unos Presupuestos progresistas", dijo.
Sicilia dijo que el partido republicano tendrá que explicar muy bien a los catalanes porqué se opone a extender el subsidio de desempleo a los mayores de 52 años, a que haya más ayudas para la dependencia y a otra batería de medidas sociales que están recogidas en las Cuentas del Estado.
Además, el portavoz del PSOE recordó que los Presupuestos cumplen con las disposiciones del Estatut de Catalunya, además de contemplar un importante paquete de inversiones para esta comunidad.
Sicilia rechazó el argumento esgrimido por los republicanos de vincular esta decisión al juicio del procés porque, según dijo, "es una cuestión en la que el Gobierno no puede hacer absolutamente nada". Incluso, se vio obligado a recordar que España es un Estado de Derecho y que el Poder Judicial es independiente.
Pese a los reproches a ERC, el portavoz socialista no tiró la toalla y dijo que todavía se están a tiempo de reconducir la situación, recordando que la enmienda a la totalidad puede decaer hasta en el mimo pleno.
Por ello, aseguró que el Gobierno y el PSOE van a seguir dialogando y negociando hasta el último momento, instando a ERC a que diga qué no le gusta de unos Presupuestos claramente sociales y progresistas.
En lo que no quiso meterse el portavoz del PSOE es que, si finalmente decáen los Presupuestos, habrá convocatoria electoral. Sicilia recordó que eso es una potestad del presidente del Gobierno e insistió en que su único horizonte de trabajo sigue siendo que se aprueben la Cuentas del Estado.
Por ello, al ser preguntado que, ante la posibilidad de que si se devuelven los Presupuestos se pueda hacer coincidir las generales con el resto de elecciones fijadas para el 26 de mayo, el portavoz socialista aseguró que su partido "sólo trabaja en las municipales,autonómicas y europeas" que están convocadas.
