Detenido un hombre por el asesinato de su pareja en Santa Cruz de Tenerife

El Grupo de Homicidios de la Policía Nacional investiga la muerte de una mujer de unos 60 años cuyo cadáver fue localizado este domingo al mediodía en su vivienda, en el barrio de Ofra, en Santa Cruz de Tenerife. La víctima, de 60 años, era además la tía del presunto asesino
Así, según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, ha sido detenido un hombre, "que mantenía una relación sentimental" con la víctima, acusado de su asesinato.
El cadáver fue localizado en la vivienda de la mujer este domingo al mediodía, con evidentes signos de violencia, tras una llamada de un familiar a los servicios de emergencias.
La Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias ha convocado a las 12.00 horas un minuto de silencio en señal de repulsa y a falta de que se resuelva el caso de la joven paraguaya Romina Celeste, se trata del primer caso mortal de violencia de género en las islas en 2019.
