El exalcalde socialista de Fuenlabrada Manuel de la Rocha Rubí mantiene su intención de presentarse a las primarias del PSOE para la Alcaldía de Madrid y su equipo ha tachado de "dedazo" de la dirección nacional y regional al proponer al exseleccionador de baloncesto José Vicente Hernández, Pepu Hernández.

Fuentes próximas a De la Rocha han recordado que aún tiene que haber primarias, a las que el también exconsejero se presentará, y que "hay un calendario aprobado". "Lo que pedimos es que las Ejecutivas sean lo más neutrales y vamos a ir a por ello", han aseverado.

Estas mismas fuentes han reconocido que creen que ha habido "dedazo" por parte de la dirección del PSOE al proponer a Pepu Hernández ser el candidato a la Alcaldía de Madrid y que, "tras muchos descartes" han buscado un "nombre sorprendente", aunque dudan de si será "eficaz".

"No sabemos qué sabrá Pepu Hernández de la Operación Chamartín o Madrid Central, porque tendrá que opinar sobre todos los temas. Yo creo que De la Rocha es muy solvente por su conocimiento de la política, laboralista y defensor de los trabajadores", han sostenido.

No obstante, según han expuesto las mismas fuentes, esto no quiere decir que Pepu Hernández "no tenga esas cualidades", pero consideran "que De la Rocha es un candidato más fuerte y más potente".