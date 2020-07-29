madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que suspenda las salidas laborales concedidas a los líderes independentistas condenados por el procés en virtud del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario, después de que una jueza dejara ayer sin efecto el tercer grado a cinco de ellos.
En un escrito, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, dos de los fiscales de la causa del procés piden al alto tribunal que siga el mismo criterio que fijó con Carme Forcadell -a quien suspendió los citados permisos- en el caso de Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquin Forn, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull.
Los cinco primeros regresaron ayer martes a la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) después de que la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya acordase suspender su tercer grado mientras resuelve los recursos de la Fiscalía contra su régimen abierto.
