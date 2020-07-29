Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide al Supremo que los presos del 'procés'tampoco salgan para trabajar

Público
Público

Procés La Fiscalía pide al Supremo que los presos del 'procés'tampoco salgan para trabajar

Los cinco primeros regresaron ayer a la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) después de que la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya acordase suspender su tercer grado mientras resuelve los recursos de la Fiscalía contra su régimen abierto.

12/02/2019. / Fotografía de archivo de los líderes independentistas durante el juicio del 'procés'. / EFE - EMILIO NARANJO
Fotografía de archivo de los líderes independentistas durante el juicio del 'procés'. / EFE - EMILIO NARANJO

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

La Fiscalía ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que suspenda las salidas laborales concedidas a los líderes independentistas condenados por el procés en virtud del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario, después de que una jueza dejara ayer sin efecto el tercer grado a cinco de ellos.

En un escrito, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, dos de los fiscales de la causa del procés piden al alto tribunal que siga el mismo criterio que fijó con Carme Forcadell -a quien suspendió los citados permisos- en el caso de Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquin Forn, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull.

Los cinco primeros regresaron ayer martes a la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) después de que la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya acordase suspender su tercer grado mientras resuelve los recursos de la Fiscalía contra su régimen abierto.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público