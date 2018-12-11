La Sala Segunda (de lo Penal) del Tribunal Supremo ha fijado para el próximo 18 de diciembre la vista por el denominado artículo de previo pronunciamiento de la causa contra el proceso independentista en Catalunya, el trámite de cuestiones previas que servirá de prólogo al juicio en sí contra 18 exdirigentes catalanes a los que se piden penas de prisión por delitos de rebelión, secesión, desobediencia y malversación de fondos públicos.
El tribunal se da por informado de que las partes quieren alegar que el Supremo no es competente para juzgar este asunto y rechaza que para ello deba proporcionarse más documentación a las defensas, ya que entiende que "no resultan necesarios para resolver" ese incidente competencial que van a plantear.
Los acusados no tendrán que estar presentes en este trámite, según las fuentes del alto tribunal consultadas, por lo que no habrá que plantearse su traslado a Madrid de los nueve procesados en prisión –el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras; los exconsejeros Joaquim Forn, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull y Jordi Turull y Dolors Bassa; los responsables de Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) y Ómnium Cultural Jordi Sánchez y Jordi Cuixart, respectivamente, y la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell– hasta el inicio de la fase de interrogatorios del juicio oral que se prevé comience entrado el mes de enero.
[Habrá ampliación]
