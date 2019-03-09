Público
Puigdemont ¿Cómo habría sido la República de Catalunya?

El medio catalán 'El Periódico' ha tenido acceso a documentación que muestra las medidas que se hubiesen puesto en marcha en una hipotética república independiente. 

Carles Puigdemont en una imagen de archivo de diciembre de 2018 en Londres. (PHIL NOBLE | REUTERS)

La Guardia Civil, al entregar informes y pruebas al Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona, ha presentado una serie de datos que prueban como hubiesen sido los arranques de la República de Catalunya en el caso de que Carles Puigdemont hubiera activado el proceso de emancipación catalán. 

El hipotético gobierno habría invertido 499 millones de euros en montar un sistema fiscal propio, así como desamortizar inmuebles al Estado español por valor de 19.134 millones de euros, según los documentos a los que ha tenido acceso El Periódico,

En el plan ideado también aparecen ideas de Santi Vila, senador por Esquerra Republicana, el cuál habría propuesto "la existencia de todo tipo de participación política siempre y cuando su programa electoral no vaya contra la existencia de Catalunya como Estado ni contra esta Constitución", según recoge el medio catalán. 

Además, a todos los funcionarios del sistema de la República, se les habría dado a elegir entre la nacionalidad española o la catalana. De igual manera, los primeros pasos de un sistema de seguridad social se habrían producido gracias a las empresas Deloitte, IT-Sistemes e IBM, que estarían a cargo de la elaboración de una base de datos fiable y total del pueblo de Catalunya. 

La aspiración en torno a la Seguridad Social era recaudar y gestionar las cotizaciones de 3,2 millones de contribuyentes y controlar a 690.000 empresas, incluidos los autónomos, y las pensiones de un millón de jubilados, según El Periódico. 

