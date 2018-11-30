Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Recortes en la Sanidad gallega Una experta propuesta por el PP critica en el Parlamento gallego el gasto en pacientes de cáncer sin posibilidades de curación

"Se están dando tratamientos oncológicos a pacientes que no tienen más perspectiva que un par de meses por delante, y estamos gastando medio millón de euros por ganar el equivalente a un año de vida ajustada por calidad", afirmó la catedrática, Beatriz González López-Valcárcel, experta en Economía de la Salud, en la comisión que investiga los recortes sanitarios en Galicia. El PP se desmarcó de estas declaraciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
sanidad-galicia

Manifestación en Vigo por la sanidad pública gallega. Salvador Sas. (ARCHIVO | EFE)

El PP se pegó el pasado miércoles un tiro en el pie —metafóricamente hablando— en la comisión del Parlamento gallego que investiga los recortes sanitarios en Galicia. Todo ocurrió cuando compareció a propuesta del propio PP la catedrática de la Universidad de Las Palmas Beatriz González López-Valcárcel, una reconocida especialista en Economía de la Salud, quien criticó que se gastara dinero público en pacientes de cáncer con nulas o escasas posibilidades de curación: "Se están dando tratamientos oncológicos a pacientes que no tienen más perspectiva que un par de meses por delante, y estamos gastando medio millón de euros por ganar el equivalente a un año de vida ajustada por calidad".

La opinión de esta experta incluida en 2017 entre las 100 mujeres líderes en España en el área de Investigadoras y Expertas dejó atónitos a los diputados de la oposición (PSdG, En Marea y BNG). El revuelo por las palabras de González López-Valcárcel ha sido tal que hasta el PP se ha tenido que desmarcar de su propia experta.  

"Es la comparecencia de una experta. Nosotros no compartimos eso. Nosotros nos limitamos a escuchar las comparecencias de todas las personas, y después, en las  conclusiones diremos lo que nos parece sobre este tema", explicó el portavoz de Sanidad en el Parlamento, Aurelio Núñez Centeno​, a La Voz de Galicia.

Sin embargo, preguntado este viernes al respecto antes de participar en un acto en Santiago de Compostela, el conselleiro de Sanidade, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, se mostró un poco más comprensivo con Beatriz González López-Valcárcel al asegurar que es "una especialista a nivel internacional y nacional de alta consideración".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad