El PP se pegó el pasado miércoles un tiro en el pie —metafóricamente hablando— en la comisión del Parlamento gallego que investiga los recortes sanitarios en Galicia. Todo ocurrió cuando compareció a propuesta del propio PP la catedrática de la Universidad de Las Palmas Beatriz González López-Valcárcel, una reconocida especialista en Economía de la Salud, quien criticó que se gastara dinero público en pacientes de cáncer con nulas o escasas posibilidades de curación: "Se están dando tratamientos oncológicos a pacientes que no tienen más perspectiva que un par de meses por delante, y estamos gastando medio millón de euros por ganar el equivalente a un año de vida ajustada por calidad".
La opinión de esta experta incluida en 2017 entre las 100 mujeres líderes en España en el área de Investigadoras y Expertas dejó atónitos a los diputados de la oposición (PSdG, En Marea y BNG). El revuelo por las palabras de González López-Valcárcel ha sido tal que hasta el PP se ha tenido que desmarcar de su propia experta.
"Es la comparecencia de una experta. Nosotros no compartimos eso. Nosotros nos limitamos a escuchar las comparecencias de todas las personas, y después, en las conclusiones diremos lo que nos parece sobre este tema", explicó el portavoz de Sanidad en el Parlamento, Aurelio Núñez Centeno, a La Voz de Galicia.
📺 O que din os expertos que leva o PP á comisión de sanidade... 👩⚕️👨⚕️— PSdeG (@PSdeG) 29 de noviembre de 2018
"Es un problema que se estén dando tratamientos oncológicos a pacientes que no tienen más perspectiva que un par de meses por delante"
👉 Abrimos fío! Non perdas os vídeos... 👇 pic.twitter.com/aCifhQSfDC
Sin embargo, preguntado este viernes al respecto antes de participar en un acto en Santiago de Compostela, el conselleiro de Sanidade, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, se mostró un poco más comprensivo con Beatriz González López-Valcárcel al asegurar que es "una especialista a nivel internacional y nacional de alta consideración".
