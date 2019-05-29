La Junta Electoral ha corregido este miércoles el error en el recuento electoral del pasado domingo en once mesas del municipio de Ibiza, lo que se traduce en tres ediles más para el PSOE, que con nueve concejales es el ganador de los comicios y podrá gobernar el consistorio, según fuentes socialistas.
El candidato socialista, Rafa Ruiz, podrá repetir como alcalde de la capital ibicenca al recuperar 993 votos que se contabilizaron por error a otras candidaturas el domingo, ha informado la Federación Socialista de Eivissa (FSE-PSOE).
Tras el recuento oficial, que se está llevando a cabo esta mañana en el edificio provisional de los juzgados, el PSOE obtendría nueve concejales (tres más que el pasando domingo), el PP contaría con ocho (uno más), y Unidas-Podemos y Ciudadanos, por su parte, mantendrían los dos regidores iniciales en cada caso.
Por contra, Ara Eivissa y Vox, a las que provisionalmente se asignó un concejal cada uno, quedan fuera de la institución de la ciudad, mientras que Proposta per Eivissa (PxE), que se situaba como la clave para decantar el gobierno de la ciudad, también pierde los dos concejales que en principio se le asignaba.
El PSOE alertó este martes de los errores detectados en once mesas al no coincidir los resultados de la plantilla del escrutinio con el volcado de datos que hizo el Ministerio del Interior a la aplicación digital a través de la que se difundían los resultados de la noche electoral.
