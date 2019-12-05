Público
Investidura El rey comenzará la ronda de consultas el 10 de diciembre y pone en marcha el proceso para la investidura

La primera formación que acudirá al Palacio de la Zarzuela será, en principio, Foro Asturias, el martes 10 a las 9.30 horas. Pablo Casado se reunirá con el monarca el miércoles 11 a las 17.30 y Pedro Sánchez cerrará la ronda de consultas

Audiencia de Pedro Sánchez con Felipe VI el martes 17 de septiembre. /CASA REAL

La ronda de consultas con el rey para designar a un candidato a la investidura se iniciará el martes de la próxima semana, 10 de diciembre. El primer representante que acudiría a las reuniones es el portavoz de Foro Asturias en el Congreso, Isidro Martínez Oblanca, que se verá ese día con el monarca a las 9.30.

Esa misma tarde, a las 16.00 y a las 16.45 acudirán los representantes de Nueva Canarias y de Coalición Canaria en el Congreso, Pedro Quevedo y Ana Oramas. La portavoz de Galicia en Común en la Cámara, Yolanda Díaz, se reunirá con el rey a las 18.15.

Casa Real ha citado a representantes de los partidos el miércoles 11, por lo que es previsible que la ronda de consultas se prolongue durante esos dos días. El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, acudirá a la reunión con Felipe VI el miércoles a las 9.30; a las 11.00 será el turno de En Comú Podem.

Ese mismo día, a las 11.45, está citada en el Palacio de la Zarzuela la portavoz de JxCat en la Cámara Baja, Laura Borràs. A las 12.30 el monarca recibirá a la portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas. El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, también irá a ver al rey el miércoles, en su caso a las 17.30. 

Lo normal es que sea el líder de la formación más votada, y eventual candidato a la investidura, quien cierre la ronda de consultas, por lo que Pedro Sánchez sería el último dirigente en verse con Felipe VI. ERC, Bildu y la CUP han avanzado que no participarán en la ronda de consultas.

