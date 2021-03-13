Estás leyendo: Cebrián: "El rey daba fiestas a las que acudíamos directores de diarios y medios"

Público
Público

Rey Juan Carlos fiestas Cebrián: "El rey daba fiestas a las que acudíamos directores de diarios y medios"

'Público' avanza en primicia el capítulo "La armadura mediática" del libro 'La armadura del rey' (Roca Editorial), escrito por los periodistas Eider Hurtado (ETB), Albert Calatrava (TV3 y Catalunya Rádio) y Ana Pardo de Vera ('Público'). El libro, también editado en catalán por Ara Llibres ('L'armadura del rei'), es una investigación inédita sobre el blindaje con el que el poder político, judicial, empresarial, mediático e institucional, en general, protegieron al rey Juan Carlos I durante el tiempo que duró su Jefatura de Estado. 

González, Rajoy, Juan Carlos de Borbón, Zapatero, Aznar (2013)
El rey emérito Juan Carlos I, entre los expresidentes Felipe González (1ºd) y Mariano Rajoy (2ºd) y José María Aznar (1ºi) y José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2ºi) en 2013 Juanjo Martín / EFE

"Este no es un libro contra la monarquía (...) Este es, precisamente, un exhaustivo trabajo periodístico que desvela cómo y quiénes forjaron la coraza que blindó a Juan Carlos de Borbón durante décadas, en una suerte de pacto colectivo para preservar la Corona. (...) La armadura del rey es el relato de una 'responsabilidad colectiva' en el blindaje del rey y sus actos, los que fueran; es la prueba contundente de esa 'responsabilidad colectiva' reconocida por todas y cada una de las personas entrevistadas para este libro, que van desde altos cargos en ejercicio de las más altas instituciones del Estado hasta amigos y confidentes del monarca emérito, pasando por muchos y variados personajes de los ámbitos políticos, empresariales y mediáticos del pasado y el presente". 

Así se presenta en la contra el libro La armadura del rey (Roca Editorial)​, del que Público ofrece en primicia la primera parte del capítulo 8, "La armadura mediática". El texto, disponible en librerías a partir del 18 de marzo, es un trabajo conjunto de los periodistas Eider Hurtado (ETB), Albert Calatrava (TV3 y Catalunya Ràdio) y Ana Pardo de Vera (Público) y también está editado en catalán por Ara Llibres (L'armadura del rei)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público