madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se ha sometido a la primera sesión de control al Gobierno de la XIV Legislatura. En el Congreso, el líder del Eejcutivo se ha sometido a las preguntas de los líderes de PP, Vox y ERC, Pablo Casado, Santiago Abascal y Gabriel Rufián.
La sesión plenaria de este martes centra buena parte de sus preguntas al Gobierno a la reunión que mantuvo el ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, con la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez. El primero en poner sobre la mesa esta cuestión ha sido Abascal, que ha interpelado al presidente para preguntarle si fue él la persona que dio la orden de reunirse con Rodríguez y "evitar su dentención".
"El señor Ábalos hizo su deber, que fue evitar una crisis diplomática", ha respondido Sánchez.
((Habrá ampliación))
