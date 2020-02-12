Estás leyendo: Sánchez: "Ábalos evitó una crisis diplomática con su intervención"

Sesión de control al Gobierno Sánchez: "Ábalos evitó una crisis diplomática con su intervención"

El presidente del Gobierno defiende al ministro de Transporte en la primera sesión de control al Gobierno de la legislatura. Sánchez insta a Pablo Casado a que "no sea el eco de la ultraderecha, sea el eco de la gente que votó una opción moderada".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la sesión de control al Gobierno / EFE

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se ha sometido a la primera sesión de control al Gobierno de la XIV Legislatura. En el Congreso, el líder del Eejcutivo se ha sometido a las preguntas de los líderes de PP, Vox y ERC, Pablo Casado, Santiago Abascal y Gabriel Rufián. 

La sesión plenaria de este martes centra buena parte de sus preguntas al Gobierno a la reunión que mantuvo el ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, con la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez. El primero en poner sobre la mesa esta cuestión ha sido Abascal, que ha interpelado al presidente para preguntarle si fue él la persona que dio la orden de reunirse con Rodríguez y "evitar su dentención".

"El señor Ábalos hizo su deber, que fue evitar una crisis diplomática", ha respondido Sánchez.

((Habrá ampliación))

