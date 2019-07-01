Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sánchez concertará por teléfono con Batet la fecha de la investidura, al seguir en Bruselas

El presidente no podrá celebrar la reunión prevista, pero no quiere posponer la decisión de la que informará la presidenta

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet

Este martes se conocerá la fecha de la investidura del candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; a pesar de que a última hora de la mañana del lunes se tuvo que suspender la reunión prevista entre la presidenta de la Cámara Baja y el presidente en funciones, al tener que mantener su estancia en Bruselas para culminar la negociación de los cargos de la Unión Europea.

Sánchez no ha querido retrasar este anuncio y, a lo largo de la mañana del martes, contactará telefónicamente con la presidenta de la Cámara Baja para fijar la fecha. Batet, posteriormente, comunicará a los Grupos Parlamentarios la fecha elegida y luego convocará una conferencia de prensa para hacerlo público.

El presidente en funciones está decidido a que el pleno de investidura se celebre este mismo mes y no prolongar más los plazos.

(Seguirá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad