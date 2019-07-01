Sánchez concertará por teléfono con Batet la fecha de la investidura, al seguir en Bruselas

Este martes se conocerá la fecha de la investidura del candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; a pesar de que a última hora de la mañana del lunes se tuvo que suspender la reunión prevista entre la presidenta de la Cámara Baja y el presidente en funciones, al tener que mantener su estancia en Bruselas para culminar la negociación de los cargos de la Unión Europea.
Sánchez no ha querido retrasar este anuncio y, a lo largo de la mañana del martes, contactará telefónicamente con la presidenta de la Cámara Baja para fijar la fecha. Batet, posteriormente, comunicará a los Grupos Parlamentarios la fecha elegida y luego convocará una conferencia de prensa para hacerlo público.
El presidente en funciones está decidido a que el pleno de investidura se celebre este mismo mes y no prolongar más los plazos.
(Seguirá ampliación)
