La secretaria de Comunicación del PP de Madrid: "En los juzgados hay cierta indefensión de los hombres"

"Nosotras muchas veces nos sentimos inmersas en ese discurso feminista que politiza todo y que lo hace todo irrespirable, que al final en los juzgados crea, muchas veces, indefensión hacia los hombres, a mi juicio, de una manera que clama". La secretaria de Comunicación del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se pronunció este jueves en estos términos para defender, según sus palabras, que existe cierto "cansancio" con el "feminismo exacerbado".
En una entrevista en el programa Más Vale Tarde, de laSexta, Ayuso se sumó a las exigencias de Vox y manifestó la "necesidad" de modificar algunos puntos de la Ley de Violencia de Género, una norma aprobada por mayoría en el Congreso y ratificada en un pacto de Estado.
Ante el fortalecimiento del mensaje feminista y pese al primer asesinato machista de 2019, que se produjo este jueves –tan solo tres días después de comenzar el año–, la política conservadora aseveró: "No me extraña que la gente esté con el tema del feminismo con la piel muy fina".
Horas antes, también este jueves, otros dos altos cargos del PP optaron por la senda negacionista de Ayuso. Primero fue la vicesecretaria de Comunicación del PP, Marta González, que comparó la violencia machista con el referéndum independentista del 1-O. Luego, el líder de la formación, Pablo Casado, tachó el crimen machista en Laredo (Cantabria) de "violencia doméstica".
El partido de extrema derecha que dirige Santiago Abascal exige modificar el pacto de gobernabilidad entre PP y Ciudadanos, que en uno de sus puntos promete impulsar la lucha contra la violencia de género y su financiación, a cambio del apoyo de sus 12 diputados en la cámara andaluza. Tras la negativa de ambas formaciones a esta petición, Abascal amenazó este jueves con no apoyar la investidura del candidato conservador, Juanma Moreno.
Sin embargo, según han informado este viernes el diario El Mundo y la Ser, la formación de Pablo Casado planea ofrecer a Vox dar ayudas a hombres por "violencia doméstica" a cambio de su apoyo en Andalucía.
