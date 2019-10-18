Público
Sentencia 'Procés' Los Mossos detienen a dos de los ultras que agredieron a un joven en Barcelona

Un grupo de alrededor de una decena de ultraderechistas agredieron a un joven durante la noche del jueves. Varios vídeos publicados en redes sociales dejan constancia de la paliza, aunque solo dos de los agresores han sido detenidos por ahora.

Captura de uno de los vídeos difundidos en redes que mostraba la brutal agresión. / Twitter

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos de los ultraderechistas que agredieron a un joven durante los enfrentamientos vividos anoche en el centro de Barcelona. Concretamente, la agresión tuvo lugar en el Eixample, en el cruce entre las calles Balmes y Rosselló, donde un grupo de diez ultras, portando uno de ellos una bandera de España, propinó una dura paliza a un joven, que estaba solo, tirándolo al suelo y dándole varias patadas y puñetazos y golpes con palos. 

Varios vídeos publicados en Twitter dejaron constancia de la agresión, gracias a lo cual esta no ha quedado impune, pues los Mossos han empleado dichas imágenes para detener a dos de los agresores. Ahora, las autoridades siguen investigando para detener al resto de los ultras. 

Esta agresión se produjo durante los enfrentamientos entre grupos de ultraderechistas e independentitas, los cuales tuvieron lugar durante la noche del jueves después de que concluyeran las manifestaciones convocadas por ambos en la zona de Sarriá. 

