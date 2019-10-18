Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos de los ultraderechistas que agredieron a un joven durante los enfrentamientos vividos anoche en el centro de Barcelona. Concretamente, la agresión tuvo lugar en el Eixample, en el cruce entre las calles Balmes y Rosselló, donde un grupo de diez ultras, portando uno de ellos una bandera de España, propinó una dura paliza a un joven, que estaba solo, tirándolo al suelo y dándole varias patadas y puñetazos y golpes con palos.
Varios vídeos publicados en Twitter dejaron constancia de la agresión, gracias a lo cual esta no ha quedado impune, pues los Mossos han empleado dichas imágenes para detener a dos de los agresores. Ahora, las autoridades siguen investigando para detener al resto de los ultras.
Esta agresión se produjo durante los enfrentamientos entre grupos de ultraderechistas e independentitas, los cuales tuvieron lugar durante la noche del jueves después de que concluyeran las manifestaciones convocadas por ambos en la zona de Sarriá.
10 fascistas apalizaron anoche a este joven independentista en Barcelona. No ha habido detenidos. El fascismo campa a sus anchas en España. pic.twitter.com/7NKtNzXQoJ— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 18, 2019
⚠️ATENCIÓ! Brutal agressió d'un grup de nazis a un jove antifeixista a la cruïlla entre els carrers Balmes i Rosselló de Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/YisCcgpx4Q— Albert Mercadé (@albertmercade) October 17, 2019
