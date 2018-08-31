Palo y zanahoria o, dicho de otra forma, una de cal y otra de area. Así solventó la ministra portavoz, Isabel Celáa la situación de Catalunya, tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, mezclando mensajes conciliadores y de diálogos con advertencias muy serias y fijando posiciones claras.
Así, la ministra afirmó tajantemente que el Ejecutivo “de ninguna manera” contempla un referéndum de autodeterminación, ni vinculante ni no vinculante; pero que sigue abierto al diálogo, a buscar otros caminos y “desea y trabaja” para la próximo reunión entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.
La ministra reafirmó las palabras de Sánchez sobre la posibilidad de que el artículo 155 vuelva a aplicarse si desde el Gobierno catalán se salta la legalidad, pero aseguró que actualmente ni es intención del Ejecutivo, ni se ha debatido sobre esta posibilidad en el Consejo de Gobierno ni el asunto está encima de la mesa.
Celáa reiteró que el Gobierno siempre va a trabajar en la legalidad y dijo que el señor Torra sabe perfectamente cuáles son los límites de esta legalidad, “por lo que el Gobierno espera reciprocidad por parte de Catalunya”, dijo.
En este sentido, añadió que el Gobierno no tiene ninguna intención de recorrer ninguna escaldad dialéctica ni aumentar la tensión, “pero está en su obligación advertir de que Torra tiene que ser un presidente de todos los catalanes. No ser un presidente de parte”, añadió.
Explicó que el objetivo del Gobierno es desbloquear el conflicto y avanzar en buscar soluciones para que Catalunya se sienta en España “confortable e histórica” y pidió a Torra que dé una oportunidad, “porque creemos que no toda la Catalunya nacionalista piensa como él”.
En cuanto a la polémica sobre los lazos amarillos, desde el Gobierno se pidió “prudencia y contención” y se abogó por “guardar la mayor neutralidad posible en los espacios públicos para que nadie se sienta ofendido”, dijo la ministra Celáa.
La portavoz del Gobierno explicó que espera que se encuentren soluciones en la reunión del próximo 6 de septiembre y pidió el apoyo de la Generalitat, “porque a nadie le interesa tener conflictos en las calles”, concluyó.
