La Subdelegación del Gobierno ordena investigar a Javier Negre por un vídeo con un vendedor ambulante en Galicia

Se pretende esclarecer si el periodista cometió un delito de odio contra una persona que vendía material textil en un paseo marítimo.

La Subdelegación del Gobierno en Pontevedra ha ordenado investigar a Javier Negre para aclarar si ha cometido un posible delito contra la salud pública y un delito de odio en un vídeo grabado en el paseo marítimo de Panxón, en Galicia.

Según informa eldiario.es, la Subdelegación del Gobierno considera que el periodista podría haber cometido una falta contra la salud pública al acercarse sin mascarilla a un vendedor ambulante. Además, se pretende esclarecer si la forma en la que se dirigió a esta persona pueden ser constitutiva de un delito de odio.

En el vídeo, que se ha difundido en redes sociales, Negre pregunta al vendedor ambulante si tiene "permiso" para estar comerciando en la calle. "¿Esto es ilegal, no?", le dice. Además, el periodista le pregunta por el partido de ultraderecha Vox: "¿No te gusta? ¿Por qué? Porque te cortaría el grifo e la ilegalidad".

