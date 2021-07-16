El TC justifica que debió imponerse el estado de excepción porque la gravedad de la pandemia afectó al orden público

madrid
La sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) que estima parcialmente el recurso de Vox contra el primer estado de alarma argumenta que, a juicio de los seis magistrados que apoyaron el fallo, el instrumento jurídico que tendría que haberse aplicado en lugar del estado de alarma tendría que haber sido el estado de excepción. Lo entiende así la sentencia, que se publicará la semana que viene, atendiendo a "la gravedad y la extensión" de la pandemia, "que imposibilitó 'de facto' un normal funcionamiento de las instituciones democráticas mientras que los ciudadanos vieron afectados el normal ejercicio de los derechos, saturados los servicios sanitarios y afectadas las actividades educativas y las de casi cualquier otra naturaleza".
La situación excedió lo sanitario y afectó al "orden público", dice la sentencia, por lo que la declaración del estado de excepción estaría legitimada en cumplimiento de la norma que regula su funcionamiento". "Otra cosa implicaría aceptar el fracaso del Estado de Derecho, maniatado e incapaz de encontrar una respuesta ante situaciones de tal gravedad", añade.
La alteración del orden público es la clave para que el TC haya declarado inconstitucional algunos preceptos incluidos en el estad de alarma que entró en vigor el 14 de marzo de 2020, en especial, el confinamiento general de la población.
La sentencia ha sido aprobada con una mayoría de seis a cinco magistrados, y afecta principalmente a las medidas que dieron lugar a las restricciones en la circulación de personas y vehículos en espacios y vías públicas que fijaba la norma, así como la capacidad del Ministerio de Sanidad para modificar y ampliar las medidas de contención en la actividad comercial.
