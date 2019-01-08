Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La empresa planea cerrar las plantas de Avilés y A Coruña Tensión entre la Policía y los trabajadores de Alcoa en la protesta ante Industria

Los trabajadores de las plantas de la empresa en Avilés y A Coruña se han concentrado ante el ministerio ante el riesgo de que 700 personas pierdan su trabajo. Este martes se celebrará una reunión entre el Gobierno, sindicatos y empresa. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifstación de Alcoa

Trabajadores de Alcoa de Avilés y A Coruña durante la manifestación ante el Ministerio de Industria / EFE

La Policía ha intentado impedir este martes la concentración de los trabajadores de Alcoa ante el Ministerio de Industria. Las secciones sindicales de UGT, CCOO y USO habían marcado este 8 de enero como el "día clave" para el futuro de las plantas de Alcoa en Avilés y A Coruña.

Los trabajadores han protagonizado una marcha en Madrid que ha finalizado con una concentración ante el Ministerio de Industria, lo que ha provocado momentos de tensión con la Policía. A las 15.00 horas el comité de empresa tendrá una nueva reunión con la multinacional en las consultas del ERE, y a las 17.30 horas se celebrará una "reunión clave" en el Ministerio entre Gobierno, sindicatos y empresa, informa Europa Press. Los trabajadores han logrado que Industria se reúna con el comité de empresa a las 16.00 horas, antes de la reunión en la que también estará presente la multinacional.

Los sindicatos realizaron el lunes este llamamiento en una rueda de prensa en la sede de UGT Avilés, donde han estado presentes el secretario general de FICA-UGT, Jenaro Martínez, el secretario general de CCOO Industria de Asturias, Damián Manzano, el secretario de industria de USO, Juanjo Estrada, y el presidente del comité de empresa de Alcoa Avilés, José Manuel Gómez de la Uz.

Restan 11 días para que la empresa Alcoa pueda comenzar a despedir a los 700 trabajadores de las plantas de Avilés y A Coruña, por lo que los sindicatos piden hechos a los gobiernos asturiano y central.

Además de la concentración de este lunes, los sindicatos han programado para el sábado 12 de enero una marcha a pie desde la Planta de Alcoa en Avilés hasta la plaza del Ayuntamiento, donde habrá una concentración de 12.00 a 13.00 horas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad