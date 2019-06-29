Público
El tribunal del procés sufre un intento de hackeo de sus ordenadores

El CNI está investigando el ataque y alerta a los magistrados y fiscales de que extremen la precaución.

El president del tribunal Manuel Marchena, juntament als magistrats, Andrés Martínez Arrieta (i) i Juan Ramón Berdugo (d), durant el judici del procés. EFE

El Tribunal que ha participado en el juicio del procés ha sufrido intentos de hackeo de sus ordenadores. El Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), habría detectado las acciones de los hackers, que intentaban acceder al correo electrónico del magistrado Manuel Marchena y de otros miembros del tribunal como Luciano Varela, Andrés Palomo, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Ana Ferrer, Juan Ramón Berdugo y Antonio del Moral.

El CNI ha avisado a los damnificados y les ha solicitado que extremen las precauciones para proteger la seguridad de los equipos y del contenido que puedan guardar, tal y como informan este sábado La Vanguardia y El Confidencial.

Según fuentes juciales, el objetivo de los piratas informáticos no era únicamente el acceso a las cuentas corporativas de los magistrados. Tanto es así, que también se han detectado acciones para tratar de acceder en algunas de las cuentas personales.

De este ataque masivo también han sido víctimas los cuatro fiscales del caso, Javier Zaragoza, Consuelo Madrigal, Fidel Cadena y Jaime Moreno.

La preocupación por la actuación de los piratas informáticos, cuyo origen e intenciones está siendo investigado por los agentes del CNI, estriba en que el ataque se produce en un momento especialmente sensible del procedimiento penal por rebelión, cuando ya ha concluido la vista oral y han comenzado las deliberaciones entre los miembros del tribunal.

