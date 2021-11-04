La Audiencia Nacional procesará a los exjefes de Seguridad de Repsol y Caixabank por la contratación de Villarejo

MadridActualizado:
La Audiencia Nacional confirma el procesamiento de Rafael Araujo y Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño, ex jefes de Seguridad de Repsol y Caixabank, por el presunto encargo al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo para espiar al presidente de Sacyr, Luis del Rivero.
El magistrado ha rechazado los recursos de reforma presentados por Araujo y Fernández Rancaño, así como por el ex subdirector de Servicios de Apoyo de la Dirección de Seguridad Corporativa de Repsol Rafael Girona, contra su decisión de poner fin a la investigación de esta pieza separada de 'Tándem' y procesarles junto a Villarejo, su socio Rafael Redondo y al comisario Enrique García Castaño.
Así, el Juzgado Central de Instrucción Número 6 ha decidido ratificar su auto del pasado 20 de septiembre al creer que hay "indicios suficientes" que apuntan a la participación de los tres en los hechos acaecidos, referidos al proyecto 'Wine', por el cual Repsol y Caixabank habrían pedido en 2011 a CENYT –la cabecera del grupo empresarial de Villarejo– que espiara a Del Rivero y su entorno para evitar que Sacyr y su aliado mexicano Pemex se hicieran con el control de Repsol.
Araujo solicitó que la causa quedara archivada para él alegando que la contratación de CNYT se ajustaba a derecho, sin que de la investigación se pueda extraer que tuviera conocimiento o participara en alguna actividad delictiva. El magistrado, sin embargo, ha insistido en atribuir la contratación de los servicios de Villarejo a Araujo, dado que, salvo él mismo, "ninguna de las demás personas que han declarado en la causa, ni el investigado Rafael Girona, ni los integrantes de la dirección de seguridad de Repsol conocían la existencia de CENYT".
Además, el juez remarca que, aunque se argumenta que Repsol y Caixabank acudieron a Villarejo para neutralizar la ofensiva de Sacyr y Pemex y para evitar que fuera contratado por estas dos últimas, la investigación de CENYT sobre Del Rivero "se centró en aspectos personales" y continuó después de que dejara de presidir la compañía constructora y de que los acuerdos con la petrolera mexicana quedaran sin efecto.
