El vicepresidente Aguado cobra más que la presidenta Díaz Ayuso

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso cobra menos que su vicepresidente, Ignacio Aguado. Así se especifica en el Portal de Transparencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, que recoge que la presidenta tiene un sueldo anual de 103.090,32 euros, mientras que el del vicepresidente es de 104.928,60 euro.
Esta diferencia, de 1.838,28 euros, podría tener origen en una antigua decisión tomada hace casi diez años por la ex presidenta Esperanza Aguirre, que decidió bajar los sueldos de los altos cargos de la Comunidad. Así, el suyo descendió en un 17%, mientras que el del vicepresidente, entonces Ignacio González, lo hizo en un 12%. Esta norma, tal y como se publicó meses después, abrió una brecha entre ambos sueldos: 5.903 euros mensuales brutos para él, y 5.825 euros mensuales brutos para ella, recoge ABC.
Tras este episodio, la ex presidenta Cristina Cifuentes congeló en 2016 los sueldos de todos los altos cargos, incluyendo a "presidente, vicepresidentes, consejeros y viceconsejeros y altos cargos que tengan reconocido alguno de estos rangos".
