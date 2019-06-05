Público
Exhumación de Franco Las víctimas del franquismo exigen al Supremo que rectifique su auto

Desde la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica solicitan al Consejo General del Poder Judicial que, desde el Tribunal Supremo, rectifiquen en su auto la afirmación de que el dictador Francisco Franco fue "jefe del Estado desde el 1 de octubre de 1936".

La tumba de Francisco Franco en la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos | EFE

Tras conocer la decisión de la sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Supremo, que acordó este martes suspender cautelarmente la exhumación de Franco, la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) ha presentado una queja ante el Consejo General del Poder Judicial para que, desde el Tribunal Supremo, rectifiquen en su auto la afirmación de que el dictador Francisco Franco fue "jefe del Estado desde el 1 de octubre de 1936". 

Desde la ARMH han solicitado, además, conocer si, exactamente, esa frase u otra con un significado similar, se encuentra en el escrito presentado por la defensa de la familia del dictador. Una afirmación que para Emilio Silva, presidente de la asociación, es "como decir que el teniente coronel Tejero fue presidente del Congreso de los Diputados o presidente del Gobierno durante las horas que mantuvo secuestrada la soberanía popular en febrero de 1981”.

Junto a la queja, remitida al Supremo, la ARMH ha adjuntado el informe del relator de Naciones Unidas, Pablo de Greiff, sobre la situación de las víctimas del franquismo en España, en el que se ponía de manifiesto la falta de formación de la judicatura española en materia de Derechos Humanos y memoria histórica.

