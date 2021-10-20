Villarejo: "'Público' es una máquina trituradora"

Este periódico y sus dos exclusivas recientes sobre el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo (sus encuentros de trabajo con María Dolores de Cospedal, ex secretaria general del PP, y con el mismísimo Mariano Rajoy, cuando fue presidente del Gobierno) han copado parte de la sesión de este miércoles de la comisión de investigación sobre el caso Kitchen que se sigue en el Congreso de los Diputados. Varios portavoces de la comisión le han interrogado sobre sus reuniones con Rajoy y Cospedal.

A la vez que Villarejo confirmaba en el Congreso las informaciones de Público, también arremetía contra este medio, el que más ha investigado sus actividades, y el primero que le puso en la palestra. "No leo las informaciones de Público, uno de los medios que más me ha atacado", dijo el comisario jubilado en respuesta a los portavoces de la comisión, a la vez que ponía de manifiesto una visión del periodismo de amiguismo, alejado de la información veraz.

El comisario ha desplegado en su comparecencia la comisión sobre el caso Kitchen (la segunda, tras la realizada en mayo pasado) un rosario que pretendía ser de descalificaciones hacia Público, pero que en realidad han sido halagos para el periodismo de investigación.

"Público no se ha definido precisamente por ayudarme mucho --ha dicho Villarejo--. He tenido multitud de querellas, las he perdido todas". Y ha añadido: "Además, es una máquina, es una trituradora. No hay momento que no espere para darme en la cresta".

En la actualidad, Villarejo está siendo juzgado en la Audiencia Nacional por tres piezas separadas del caso 'Villarejo' o causa 'Tándem'. En el juicio, el comisario jubilado se enfrenta a una petición de la Fiscalía de 106 años de prisión por presuntos delito de extorsión, cohecho, falsificación documental, entre otros.